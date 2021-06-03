Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan starts coronavirus vaccination for citizens over 18

A man receives a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, as others wait for their turn, at a vaccination center in Karachi, Pakistan April 28, 2021. — Reuters/File
  • Pakistan has started vaccination for the above 18 age group.
  • More than five million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Pakistan so far.
  • A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has started coronavirus vaccination for those who are over 18 years old.

Earlier this week, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar made an announcement for this on Twitter, saying that with this development, the vaccination of all eligible age groups would be carried out simultaneously.

More than five million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Pakistan so far, according to the federal planning minister.

Umar encouraged the public to get themselves registered for vaccination at the earliest.

Read more: Vaccination of people over 18 to start from June 3: NCOC

On May 16, Pakistan had opened registrations for citizens aged 19 and above for coronavirus vaccination. In a tweet, Umar had said registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for the vaccine.

Umar had explained that the government was opening up registrations for more age groups as Pakistan's vaccine supply continues to improve and the country's vaccination capacity gets enhanced day by day.

On May 3, Pakistan opened registration for the vaccination of people aged between 40 to 49 years across the country and, subsequently, began walk-in vaccinations for people of the same age group.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person. They can then go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.

