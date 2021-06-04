Najam Sethi wants PCB chairperson Ehsan Mani, CEO Wasim Khan removed

Former PCB chairperson Najam Sethi demands Mani, Wasim removal from PCB

Future of Pakistan Super League is in danger due to their stupidity, says Sethi.

Former PCB chairperson says domestic cricket has been ruined because of wrong decisions by the PCB management.

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairperson Najam Sethi wants current PCB chairperson Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan to be removed from their posts.



Prime Minister Imran Khan should take some time and see what is happening with Pakistan cricket, Sethi was reported as saying in an interview by The News. “People will forget the political failure of the Prime Minister, but will not forget the injustice done to cricket. The media will keep reminding him," he said.



The former PCB chairperson said domestic cricket has been ruined because of wrong decisions by the PCB management. "It is not appropriate to shut down anything at once without a better alternative. They have shut down departmental and regional cricket and failed to provide an alternative. Cricket has been devastated at every level now,” he said.

“Now the future of Pakistan Super League is also in danger due to their stupidity,” he said.

“Didn’t they play in England and New Zealand, didn't they know what a bio-secure bubble is. Why were special forces not hired for vigilance? In our time for such works the best people came to supervise the matches,” he said.

Sethi said there are no elected representatives in the PCB.

“Ehsan Mani has handed the responsibilities to [his] favourites. This is the third year that domestic cricket has not been organised. Associations are under an ad hoc system. The board has gone to such a level that now lower level cricket is being conducted under the supervision of government officials,” he said.

“We made the first democratic constitution of the board, which was approved by the Supreme Court and the present administration threw out the constitution,” said the former chairperson.

He lamented that this was the second year in a row that the PSL had not been able to meet its schedule. "Dr Sohail Saleem has been made a scapegoat. His responsibility was to formulate protocols. To implement those protocols was the responsibility of senior board officials,” Sethi said.