'Raiwand's prime minister' sent abroad despite conviction: Bilawal

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on June 4, 2021. — YouTube/Hum News Live

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Friday "Raiwand's prime minister" Nawaz Sharif was sent abroad despite being convicted as he lashed out at the ruling PTI and PML-N.



"If the president is from Nawabshah (Asif Ali Zardari), he remains on a medical bail despite trumped-up charges," chairman PPP said during a press conference in Islamabad.

Bilawal said Zardari remains in Pakistan — moving from one doctor to another — despite his children telling him to go abroad and seek treatment.

"I want to ask the prime minister (Imran Khan) that what sort of accountability is being implemented in the country?" he asked, adding that if the premier's friends are being alleged of a crime, no action is taken against them.

If the prime minister and his sister are blamed for a crime even then nothing happens to them.

However, if a former president from Nawabshah's sister is blamed for something, then she is dragged to jail from her hospital bed, he said, referring to his aunt and PPP leader Faryal Talpur.

The PPP chairman lashed out at the PTI-led government and questioned its standards of accountability. "This system is a mockery of the Constitution."



"If the leader of Opposition is from Lahore (Shahbaz Sharif), he is awarded bail, and if the leader of Opposition hails from Sukkur (Khursheed Shah), he is denied the right and treated like a ping-pong ball — back and forth from NAB courts to Supreme Court," Bilawal said.

The PPP chairman claimed the authorities were repeatedly blackmailing Shah's children and his wife.



The PPP chairman said the people would soon hold PTI and PM Imran Khan accountable for their alleged corruption and mismanagement, as he vowed his party would not back down from its stance despite the government's pressure on it.

Bilawal said PPP would not back down as it believed in the power of the people and parliament, adding if the Opposition parties were not capable of sending the government packing, then in the next election, the people would do their work for them.



"Why are you begging from the Arab countries and the IMF?" asked the PPP chairperson, dismissing the government's claims that Pakistan was progressing economically.

Bilawal said whether it was Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen or any other minister, this government was now coming to the terms that the PPP's stance was correct.

"If you remember, President Zardari had said 'NAB and the economy cannot run together,'" he said.

Hitting out at the prime minister, Bilawal said judging by PM Imran Khan's statements, it was clear he wasn't aware of the common man's problems.

"The prime minister says Pakistan's difficult time is over. Not sure about the common man but the IMF's difficult time is over, for sure," he said sarcastically.

He said the incumbent finance minister had admitted that the government had been handling financial matters in a poor manner.

