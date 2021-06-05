Can't connect right now! retry
Weather update: Light drizzle expected in Karachi over next few hours

Representational image of light rain in Karachi. Photo: File
  • PMD predicts light drizzle in metropolis for the next 24 hours.
  • Karachi's minimum temperature recorded at 29.6°C.
  • The maximum temperature is expected to touch 36°C over the next few hours.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Saturday light drizzle in the metropolis for the next 24 hours, Geo News reported.

Read more: Weather update: Karachi sizzles as mercury hits 44°C, heatwave expected to break from tomorrow

According to the Met department, Karachi's minimum temperature was recorded at 29.6°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to touch 36°C in the next few hours.

Meanwhile, humidity was recorded at 56%. The weather department notified that winds are blowing from the southwest at a speed of 14 to 18 mph.

