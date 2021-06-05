Weather update: Light drizzle expected in Karachi over next few hours

Representational image of light rain in Karachi. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Saturday light drizzle in the metropolis for the next 24 hours, Geo News reported.

According to the Met department, Karachi's minimum temperature was recorded at 29.6°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to touch 36°C in the next few hours.

Meanwhile, humidity was recorded at 56%. The weather department notified that winds are blowing from the southwest at a speed of 14 to 18 mph.