 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Jun 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Hania Aamir posts cryptic tweet on ex Asim Azhar after video controversy

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 06, 2021

Pakistani star Hania Aamir has posted a cryptic tweet in response to what many are speculating to be her ex-boyfriend Asim Azhar.

The Mujhay Jeenay Do star seemed to take a jab at the singer as she wrote: “You can either be a celebrity or a bitter ex with no dignity.”

Her tweet comes after Asim posted a cryptic tweet himself, seemingly suggesting that his break up with the actress was “a narrow escape”.

His tweet was in response to a viral video of his ex which sparked controversy over its questionable content. 

The criticism and backlash had gotten to the actress as she took to social media to share a video clip where she is seen distressed and one of her friends is trying to bring a smile on her face.

She wrote a lengthy caption which read: "Just another day surviving in a misogynist world where double standards have power over innocence and where coexisting with difference of opinion is not a thing.”

She continued, “Where a man trying to belittle a woman is applauded but if a woman does the same she is hated. Where a woman showing affection to her loved ones is wrong."

“Just another day surviving. Hope you all are doing well in this disgusting world and keeping your goodness intact. Someone else’s evil shouldn’t ruin your goodness”, Hania concluded.

More From Showbiz:

Saira Banu updates fans about health of Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu updates fans about health of Dilip Kumar
Evelyn Sharma ties the knot with beau Tushaan Bhindi

Evelyn Sharma ties the knot with beau Tushaan Bhindi
Kubra Khan reveals ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ is her favourite Turkish drama

Kubra Khan reveals ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ is her favourite Turkish drama
Engin Altan Duzyatan, son Emir enjoy swimming, stunning photo goes viral

Engin Altan Duzyatan, son Emir enjoy swimming, stunning photo goes viral
Feroze Khan prays for families after deadly train crash in Ghotki

Feroze Khan prays for families after deadly train crash in Ghotki
Parineeti Chopra touches on desire to shed ‘bubbly girl’ mold

Parineeti Chopra touches on desire to shed ‘bubbly girl’ mold
Yasir Hussain calls for unity in showbiz industry

Yasir Hussain calls for unity in showbiz industry
Hania Aamir says it is not about 'ex vs ex' but 'harassment and bullying’

Hania Aamir says it is not about 'ex vs ex' but 'harassment and bullying’
Ajay Devgn celebrates 19 years of film ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’

Ajay Devgn celebrates 19 years of film ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’
Asim Azhar claps back after Hania Aamir posts cryptic tweet on her 'ex'

Asim Azhar claps back after Hania Aamir posts cryptic tweet on her 'ex'
Naimal Khawar receives Covid-19 vaccine

Naimal Khawar receives Covid-19 vaccine
Dilip Kumar diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion

Dilip Kumar diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion

Latest

view all