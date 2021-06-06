Hania Aamir posts cryptic tweet on ex Asim Azhar after video controversy

Pakistani star Hania Aamir has posted a cryptic tweet in response to what many are speculating to be her ex-boyfriend Asim Azhar.

The Mujhay Jeenay Do star seemed to take a jab at the singer as she wrote: “You can either be a celebrity or a bitter ex with no dignity.”

Her tweet comes after Asim posted a cryptic tweet himself, seemingly suggesting that his break up with the actress was “a narrow escape”.

His tweet was in response to a viral video of his ex which sparked controversy over its questionable content.

The criticism and backlash had gotten to the actress as she took to social media to share a video clip where she is seen distressed and one of her friends is trying to bring a smile on her face.

She wrote a lengthy caption which read: "Just another day surviving in a misogynist world where double standards have power over innocence and where coexisting with difference of opinion is not a thing.”

She continued, “Where a man trying to belittle a woman is applauded but if a woman does the same she is hated. Where a woman showing affection to her loved ones is wrong."

“Just another day surviving. Hope you all are doing well in this disgusting world and keeping your goodness intact. Someone else’s evil shouldn’t ruin your goodness”, Hania concluded.