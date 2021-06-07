 
Monday Jun 07 2021
Ajay Devgn celebrates 19 years of film ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’

Monday Jun 07, 2021

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn celebrated 19 years of his film The Legend of Bhagat Singh on Monday.

Ajay took to Instagram and shared his photo from the film and wrote in the caption “It is not sufficient to play a revolutionary like Bhagat Singhji, once in your lifetime & career. You need to keep him there constantly...”

He further said “After all, these are those who wrote history with their (blood)” followed by a blood emoji.

“#19YearsOfTheLegendOfBhagatSingh”

The film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, was released on June 7, 2002.

