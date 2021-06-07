 
Monday Jun 07 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Engin Altan Duzyatan, son Emir enjoy swimming, stunning photo goes viral

MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Monday Jun 07, 2021

Engin Altan, son Emir enjoy swimming, stunning photo goes viral

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar has delighted their millions of fans with an adorable photo of Engin with son Emir.

Neslisah Alkoclar took to Instagram and posted the photo where Engin, who essays the titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, and his five-year-old son can be seen enjoying swimming in the pool.

She also wrote a sweet caption in Turkish language which reads: “You don't need wings to fly, we have a father! Happy Sunday”

Neslisah also tagged Engin Altan in the caption followed by a heart emoticon.

Commenting on the post, Engin Altan aka Ertugrul, dropped a simple read heart emoji.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

