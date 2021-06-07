Evelyn Sharma ties the knot with beau Tushaan Bhindi

German actress and model Evelyn Sharma, who appears primarily in Bollywood films, tied the knot with her longtime beau Tushaan Bhindi.



The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress took to Instagram and posted loved-up photos with Tushaan Bhindi to confirm their marriage.

She captioned one of the posts as “Forever” with a heart emoji.

Evelyn Sharma shared another stunning photo with the husband and wrote “Mr & Mrs Bhindi”.



“Big big thank you to everyone who made this small wedding the very best day of our lives!”



According to Indian media, the couple got married on May 15 in Australia and announced their wedding today.

Tushaan Bhindi is an Australia-based dental surgeon.