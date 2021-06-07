First solar eclipse of 2021 to be witnessed on June 10

A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile. — Reuters/File

The first solar eclipse of the running year will be witnessed on June 10, astronomer and Director Institute of Space Science and Technology Karachi University Professor Dr Javed Iqbal said Monday.

The eclipse would be visible in Russia, Greenland, Northern Canada, North Asia, Europe, and the United States, Dr Iqbal said.

The eclipse can be witnessed at 1:12pm Pakistani time, while it would be at its peak at 3:42pm and expectedly end at 4:34pm, the professor said.



"A ring of fire will be visible during the solar eclipse," he added.