 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jun 07 2021
By
Web Desk

First solar eclipse of 2021 to be witnessed on June 10

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 07, 2021

A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile. — Reuters/File

  • Eclipse can be witnessed at 1:12pm Pakistani time.
  • To be visible in Russia, Greenland, Northern Canada, and other states.
  • A ring of fire will be visible during the solar eclipse.

The first solar eclipse of the running year will be witnessed on June 10, astronomer and Director Institute of Space Science and Technology Karachi University Professor Dr Javed Iqbal said Monday.

The eclipse would be visible in Russia, Greenland, Northern Canada, North Asia, Europe, and the United States, Dr Iqbal said.

Related items

The eclipse can be witnessed at 1:12pm Pakistani time, while it would be at its peak at 3:42pm and expectedly end at 4:34pm, the professor said.

"A ring of fire will be visible during the solar eclipse," he added.

More From Pakistan:

Impartial officers deployed at Sindh, Punjab barrages

Impartial officers deployed at Sindh, Punjab barrages

Bilawal berates govt over Ghotki train accident

Bilawal berates govt over Ghotki train accident
In call with PM Imran Khan, UK's Boris Johnson expresses condolences over Ghotki train crash

In call with PM Imran Khan, UK's Boris Johnson expresses condolences over Ghotki train crash
India offers commiserations to Ghotki train crash victims

India offers commiserations to Ghotki train crash victims
PM Imran Khan launches five-day nationwide anti-polio drive

PM Imran Khan launches five-day nationwide anti-polio drive
'Ignorant people are stopping others from getting vaccinated': Ashrafi

'Ignorant people are stopping others from getting vaccinated': Ashrafi
'Nonsense': Why should Azam Swati pay the price for Saad Rafique's mistake, asks Fawad Chaudhry

'Nonsense': Why should Azam Swati pay the price for Saad Rafique's mistake, asks Fawad Chaudhry
Punjab announces exam schedule for grades 1-8

Punjab announces exam schedule for grades 1-8
Next elections to be contested under new mechanism, says Fawad Chaudhry

Next elections to be contested under new mechanism, says Fawad Chaudhry
How did the Ghotki train crash happen? Sir Syed Express' driver explains

How did the Ghotki train crash happen? Sir Syed Express' driver explains
Govt to carve out more slabs for electricity consumers to reduce subsidy burden

Govt to carve out more slabs for electricity consumers to reduce subsidy burden
Schools, colleges and universities reopen across Pakistan today

Schools, colleges and universities reopen across Pakistan today

Latest

view all