Impartial officers deployed at Sindh, Punjab barrages

Impartial officers have been deployed at barrages in Sindh and Punjab, a notification confirmed Friday.

According to the notification, Punjab and Sindh formed a team after receiving orders from the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) and agreed that the team will check the inflow and outflow of water on a daily basis.

The statement said that a 9-member team has been formed to check the water supply, while a committee was formed on June 3 to check the discharge of water from barrages in Sindh and Punjab.

According to the notification, Umeer Khurshid has been appointed as the head of the committee by Sindh, while the executive engineer of the barrage has been appointed as the head of the committee by Punjab.



It may be recalled that the governments of Sindh and Punjab are accusing each other of stealing water, while the two provinces are also at loggerheads in this regard.

It should be recalled that at the end of May, inspection teams from different provinces, including Sindh, visited the barrages in Punjab and approved Punjab's water discharge data.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar wrote that the inspection, followed by the verification of the water discharge data, has proved that the propaganda about water distribution, which had been going on for a few days, was wrong.

The chief minister had said that he is ready to once again invite parliamentarians from Sindh to come to Punjab and inspect the barrages there.

Buzdar had added that he also wished the Sindh government to invite Punjab's parliamentarians and independent observers to visit the barrages in Sindh so that they too can review the water distribution system there.

"The solution [to the problem of water shortage and distribution] is not political point-scoring but a transparent and impartial system of reporting and inspection," the chief minister wrote.