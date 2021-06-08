 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Mahira Khan wants investigation into Ghotki train crash

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

Mahira Khan wants investigation into Ghotki train crash

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has pleaded for an investigation into Ghotki train crash that claimed over 60 lives on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Mahira prayed for the victims of the incident and expressed her condolences to those affected by it.

The Parey Hut Love actress tweeted, “Awful awful news about the train accident at Ghotki.”

“Prayers and condolences for those affected by it,” she said with folded hands.

Mahira continued “I hope, pray and plead for an investigation into this incident. And the right decisions to be taken accordingly.”

More From Showbiz:

Overload front man Farhad Humayun passes away

Overload front man Farhad Humayun passes away
Hania Aamir is all smiles after her cryptic exchanges with Asim Azhar

Hania Aamir is all smiles after her cryptic exchanges with Asim Azhar
Saira Banu updates fans about health of Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu updates fans about health of Dilip Kumar
Evelyn Sharma ties the knot with beau Tushaan Bhindi

Evelyn Sharma ties the knot with beau Tushaan Bhindi
Kubra Khan reveals ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ is her favourite Turkish drama

Kubra Khan reveals ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ is her favourite Turkish drama
Engin Altan Duzyatan, son Emir enjoy swimming, stunning photo goes viral

Engin Altan Duzyatan, son Emir enjoy swimming, stunning photo goes viral
Feroze Khan prays for families after deadly train crash in Ghotki

Feroze Khan prays for families after deadly train crash in Ghotki
Parineeti Chopra touches on desire to shed ‘bubbly girl’ mold

Parineeti Chopra touches on desire to shed ‘bubbly girl’ mold
Yasir Hussain calls for unity in showbiz industry

Yasir Hussain calls for unity in showbiz industry
Hania Aamir says it is not about 'ex vs ex' but 'harassment and bullying’

Hania Aamir says it is not about 'ex vs ex' but 'harassment and bullying’
Ajay Devgn celebrates 19 years of film ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’

Ajay Devgn celebrates 19 years of film ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’
Asim Azhar claps back after Hania Aamir posts cryptic tweet on her 'ex'

Asim Azhar claps back after Hania Aamir posts cryptic tweet on her 'ex'

Latest

view all