Mahira Khan wants investigation into Ghotki train crash

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has pleaded for an investigation into Ghotki train crash that claimed over 60 lives on Monday.



Taking to Twitter, Mahira prayed for the victims of the incident and expressed her condolences to those affected by it.

The Parey Hut Love actress tweeted, “Awful awful news about the train accident at Ghotki.”

“Prayers and condolences for those affected by it,” she said with folded hands.

Mahira continued “I hope, pray and plead for an investigation into this incident. And the right decisions to be taken accordingly.”