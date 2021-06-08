 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Ayeza Khan shares words of wisdom for fellow showbiz stars

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

Ayeza Khan shares words of wisdom for fellow showbiz stars

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has seemingly advised fellow showbiz stars to keep their private life a ‘private’.

Following Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar spat on social media, the Mehar Posh actress took to Instagram and shared her wise advice.

She wrote in her Insta Story, “Learn to keep your private life private so that others won’t make your life as their entertainment.”

Fans and friends agreed to Ayeza Khan for her words of wisdom.

Earlier, Hania Aamir received backlash on social media for her viral video and Asim Azhar apparently also targeted his ex-girlfriend with a cryptic tweet.

More From Showbiz:

Ahmad Ali Butt shares a heartfelt note for ‘friend’ Farhad Humayun

Ahmad Ali Butt shares a heartfelt note for ‘friend’ Farhad Humayun
Mahira Khan wants investigation into Ghotki train crash

Mahira Khan wants investigation into Ghotki train crash
'Overload' front man Farhad Humayun passes away

'Overload' front man Farhad Humayun passes away
Hania Aamir is all smiles after her cryptic exchanges with Asim Azhar

Hania Aamir is all smiles after her cryptic exchanges with Asim Azhar
Saira Banu updates fans about health of Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu updates fans about health of Dilip Kumar
Evelyn Sharma ties the knot with beau Tushaan Bhindi

Evelyn Sharma ties the knot with beau Tushaan Bhindi
Kubra Khan reveals ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ is her favourite Turkish drama

Kubra Khan reveals ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ is her favourite Turkish drama
Engin Altan Duzyatan, son Emir enjoy swimming, stunning photo goes viral

Engin Altan Duzyatan, son Emir enjoy swimming, stunning photo goes viral
Feroze Khan prays for families after deadly train crash in Ghotki

Feroze Khan prays for families after deadly train crash in Ghotki
Parineeti Chopra touches on desire to shed ‘bubbly girl’ mold

Parineeti Chopra touches on desire to shed ‘bubbly girl’ mold
Yasir Hussain calls for unity in showbiz industry

Yasir Hussain calls for unity in showbiz industry
Hania Aamir says it is not about 'ex vs ex' but 'harassment and bullying’

Hania Aamir says it is not about 'ex vs ex' but 'harassment and bullying’

Latest

view all