Ayeza Khan shares words of wisdom for fellow showbiz stars

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has seemingly advised fellow showbiz stars to keep their private life a ‘private’.



Following Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar spat on social media, the Mehar Posh actress took to Instagram and shared her wise advice.

She wrote in her Insta Story, “Learn to keep your private life private so that others won’t make your life as their entertainment.”

Fans and friends agreed to Ayeza Khan for her words of wisdom.

Earlier, Hania Aamir received backlash on social media for her viral video and Asim Azhar apparently also targeted his ex-girlfriend with a cryptic tweet.