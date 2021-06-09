Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal are dating, confirms Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are dating, it is confirmed by Anil Kapoor’s son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.



The lovebirds are rumoured to be dating for a longtime but they have not publicly confirmed their romance.

In a recent chat, Harsh Varrdhan seemingly confirmed the romance of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

When Harsh was asked to reveal one Bollywood relationship rumour that he believes to be true, he replied “Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true.”

He added, “Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar.

The diva also has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in her kitty.