 
Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Shilpa Shetty shares clips from 2021 birthday festivities

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Shilpa Shetty shares clips from 2021 birthday festivities

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty recently took to social media and shared a sneak peek of her recent birthday celebration.

The post in question included a boomerang shot of Shilpa peaking her head out of a collection of yellow balloons.

The post even included a heartfelt note in the caption that read, “I’m filled with gratitude, and overwhelmed with all the love & blessings that you’ve showered on me today! Thank you so much for all your messages, calls, cakes, & flowers; and for making my birthday so special every year”.

"Sending a biiiiggggg huggg and lots of good vibes your way With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra”.

Check it out below:


More From Bollywood:

Kriti Sanon remembers her late costar Sushant Singh as ‘Raabta’ completes 4 years

Kriti Sanon remembers her late costar Sushant Singh as ‘Raabta’ completes 4 years
Parineeti Chopra says she didn’t shower for two days and slept in filth for a film

Parineeti Chopra says she didn’t shower for two days and slept in filth for a film
Photo: Yami Gautam releases candid snap in bright red ensemble

Photo: Yami Gautam releases candid snap in bright red ensemble
Kangana Ranaut says she relapsed multiple times during COVID recovery

Kangana Ranaut says she relapsed multiple times during COVID recovery

Bhumi Pednekar talks about how she became an environmental activist

Bhumi Pednekar talks about how she became an environmental activist

Rohit Shetty gets emotional about his ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ journey

Rohit Shetty gets emotional about his ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ journey
Tiger Shroff shares a couple of ‘hero shot fails’

Tiger Shroff shares a couple of ‘hero shot fails’
Janhvi Kapoor reveals the advice she got from mom Sridevi before her death

Janhvi Kapoor reveals the advice she got from mom Sridevi before her death
Twinkle Khanna raises one crore to get oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 patients

Twinkle Khanna raises one crore to get oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 patients
Ileana D’Cruz sheds light on ‘brutality’ of Bollywood

Ileana D’Cruz sheds light on ‘brutality’ of Bollywood
Bobby Deol, wife Tanya celebrate 25th wedding anniversary

Bobby Deol, wife Tanya celebrate 25th wedding anniversary
Kangana Ranaut touches on ‘hardest part’ of covid-19 self-isolation

Kangana Ranaut touches on ‘hardest part’ of covid-19 self-isolation

Latest

view all