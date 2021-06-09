Shilpa Shetty shares clips from 2021 birthday festivities

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty recently took to social media and shared a sneak peek of her recent birthday celebration.

The post in question included a boomerang shot of Shilpa peaking her head out of a collection of yellow balloons.



The post even included a heartfelt note in the caption that read, “I’m filled with gratitude, and overwhelmed with all the love & blessings that you’ve showered on me today! Thank you so much for all your messages, calls, cakes, & flowers; and for making my birthday so special every year”.

"Sending a biiiiggggg huggg and lots of good vibes your way With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra”.

Check it out below:



