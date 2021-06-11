 
pakistan
Friday Jun 11 2021
Pakistan continues to report coronavirus positivity ratio below 4%

  • Pakistan reports 1,303 coronavirus cases in a single day. 
  • Country reports coronavirus positivity ratio of 3.21%. 
  • Pakistan starts walk in vaccinations for people aged 18 and above from today. 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to report a low number of coronavirus cases in a day as 1,303 people tested positive for the infection on Thursday. 

As per data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan tested 40,483 people on Thursday for coronavirus out of which 1,303 results turned out to be positive. 

While Pakistan reported a coronavirus positivity rate of 3.21%, 47 people died from the infection over the past 24 hours. 

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan to 938,737, while the total number of active cases in the country have risen to 43,618. 

The total death toll has also climbed to 21,576 while the total number of people who have recovered from the virus, ever since the first case of the infection was reported in the country, have reached 873,543. 

The drop in cases comes amid the country's move to vaccinate the masses. As of today (Friday), the government has allowed the walk-in vaccination for all persons aged 18 and above. 

"From 11th June onwards 18 years+ citizens will be able to avail the walk-in facility in vaccination centres," the NCOC had said earlier this week.

The NCOC had said that the mass vaccination campaign will be continued under a three-pronged strategy.

  • Voluntarily vaccinations by all citizens.
  • Obligatory vaccinations for public and private sector employees. All public sector employees will have to be vaccinated by June 30, 2021.
  • Incentivised vaccination campaign for which NCOC is considering introducing certain incentives for various sectors to encourage vaccination.

All vaccination centres will remain open daily from 8am to 10pm starting June 11, with the exception of Sunday, when they will be closed. They will remain open on Fridays as well.

