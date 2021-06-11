 
Friday Jun 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Budget 2021: PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal calls 10% increase in salary 'worst joke'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 11, 2021

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal. Photo: File

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal on Friday slammed the government’s proposal to increase the income of salaried individuals by 10% and called the move the “worst joke”.

"A 10% increase in the salaries after record inflation is the worst joke made by the government with them,” tweeted Iqbal as Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presented the federal government budget in the National Assembly. He added that the move was like “rubbing salt on their wounds”.

“We reject this. At least a 20% increase should be given,” said the former interior minister.

Shaukat Tarin presents PTI's third budget 

All eyes were on the Parliament as Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presented the budget 2021-22 on Friday.

The finance minister was greeted by jeers from Opposition benches, with members shouting slogans and taunting the finance minister by laughing loudly as he praised PM Imran Khan's economic initiatives.

He announced that the total outlay of the budget had been kept at Rs8,478 billion and had set the tax collection target at Rs5,829 billion.

Amid the range of policies announced, the federal government increased the salaries and pensions by 10%.

