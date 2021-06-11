 
Bollywood
Friday Jun 11 2021
Remo D’Souza reminisces over dance film plans with Sushant Singh Rajput

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Bollywood actor Remo D’Souza recently took a trip down memory lane and reminisced over his plans to craft a dance film alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The renowned choreographer got candid during his interview with the Hindustan Times and admitted, “Sushant wanted to do a dance film. When he had come on my show, Dance+, for the promotion of one of his movies, he had asked me to work on a dance film with him. I wish I could have.”

“Sushant had casually told me, ‘Sir, you know I am a good dancer, let’s do a dance film together.’ I get goosebumps when I think of that conversation.”

During the course of his interview Remo even weighed in on Sushant’s dancing chops and added, “Sushant was an amazing dancer. Right from his first performance on JDJ (Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa), we knew he had the potential to win. To me, he was a winner. In fact, I was surprised he lost. He was such a good-looking boy, who owned the stage each time he stepped on it…”

“He was the perfect mix, someone who learned different forms and performed them with perfection. You could see the finish and finesse, something that I saw while he scorched the JDJ dance floor.”

