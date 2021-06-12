 
pakistan
Saturday Jun 12 2021
Our Correspondent

Karachi facing acute water shortage: Sindh irrigation minister

Saturday Jun 12, 2021

An old man busy filling water pots in Baldia Town, Karachi due to the shortage of water. Photo: INP

  • Karachi facing water scarcity, says irrigation minister.
  • Sindh Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal says apart from less release of water, federal government doing injustice to Sindh in power and gas supply too.
  • Every canal in Sindh facing water shortage, says Siyal.

KARACHI: The problem of water scarcity has reached Karachi as Sindh has continually been receiving much less water than its share of river water, says Sindh Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal.

The water crisis is deepening in the province, he said, adding that apart from the less release of water, the federal government had been doing injustice to Sindh in power and gas supply, and insufficient release of funds under the National Finance Commission award.

Siyal was speaking on Friday to the media during a visit to the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi in Clifton for Youm-e-Dua observed in Sindh on the appeal of the Sindh government to end the persisting water crisis, The News reported.

Read more: Balochistan government accuses Sindh of stealing water again

The Guddu Barrage in Sindh had been facing water shortage, but the Sindh government had to face the baseless accusation of stealing water from the share of Balochistan, he said. 

The irrigation minister said every canal in Sindh was facing water shortage, but the government's complaints had fallen on deaf ears.

He said the provincial authorities had lodged over 40 FIRs against instances of irrigation water meant for cultivation being stolen.

