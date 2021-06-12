In break from politics, PM Imran Khan arrives in Nathia Gali

File photo of PM Imran Khan during a visit to Natiagali. — Facebook/File

PM Imran Khan had arrived in Nathia Gali a day earlier.

He had travelled via helicopter from Islamabad to Abbottabad.

The premier will spend two days there.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Nathia Gali for taking some time off from political activities after a busy budget week, sources said Saturday.

The premier had arrived in town — located in the Abbottabad District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — a day earlier, according to sources, where he plans on staying for two days.

The prime minister had travelled via helicopter from Islamabad to Abbottabad — and from there, he went by road to Nathia Gali.

The prime minister's staff, security personnel, and Governor KP Shah Farman are also present in town, sources added.

Last month, the premier had celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with his family in the picturesque Nathiagali, while the government had imposed a complete ban on tourists in the area, sources had said.