Lahore: Three-year-old boy killed after glass-coated kite string slits throat

LAHORE: A three-year-old child was killed after a glass-coated kite string slit his throat, Geo News reported Sunday.



The tragic incident took place near Lahore's Masti Gate area. The child, named Khizar, was travelling on a motorcycle along with his father, Owais, and siblings when a kite string came in the way and slit his jugular vein. He was seated at the front (gas tank) of the motorcycle when the accident took place.

According to a first information report (FIR) registered by the police, the incident took place at around 1:20am when Owais was returning home on his motorcycle along with his kids.



The child was rushed to the hospital but he could not be resuscitated due to the excessive loss of blood.

A case has been registered against the unknown kite flyer under the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Act.

Kite flyers use glass-coated strings to bring down competitors' kites — a practice that injures and kills many people each year.