Tiger Shroff’s mother sends love to Disha Patani on her 29th birthday

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff extended love and sweet birthday wishes to Disha Patani, who turned 29 on Sunday.



Ayesha took to Instagram and posted sweet photos of Disha, the rumoured girlfriend of her son Tiger, to wish her on 29th birthday.

In the first picture, Disha can be seen petting calves and in the second photo, she is posing with Ayesha for a snap in a restaurant.

Tiger Shroff’s mom wrote in the caption “Happpppppyyyy birthday deeeeeshu!! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most!! @dishapatani.”

Commenting on the post, Disha said “Awwww love you so much aunty. you’re the best” followed by heart emoticons.

