‘Ertugrul’: Engin Altan Duzyatan, wife Neslisah Alkoclar’s latest photo wins the internet

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar’s latest loved-up photo has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Neslisah Alkoclar took to Instagram and posted a PDA-filled photo with the husband and the fans can’t stop gushing over them.

Neslisah shared the adorable snap with caption in Turkish which reads: “We call the pinkness on the cheeks a happiness burn, not the sun.”

She further said “Spouses also protect you from the sun! Sunday means sunburn and lover” followed by a heart emoji.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Engin Altan’s fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with heart emojis.