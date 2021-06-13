 
Sunday Jun 13 2021
Dog, two cats stuck in Karachi well for 10 months rescued: Sindh Wildlife Dept

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

A dog and his unlikely companions — two cats — were rescued on Sunday from a well in Karachi's Memon Goth that they had been stuck in for the past 10 months, the Sindh Wildlife Department said.

The department's officials said that a nearby resident had been feeding the dog in this period.

The officials said that to gauge the well's depth and how the dog is doing, a bamboo rod with a camera attached, was lowered into the well.

According to the department, the well was 80 feet deep.

That's when they discovered that the dog had company in the form of the two cats.

All three animals were lifted out of the well with the help of a crane.

The rescue operation was conducted together with ACF, a non-governmental welfare organisation, the department said.


