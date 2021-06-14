PSL 2021: Hasan Ali to continue playing remaining matches for Islamabad United

Hasan Ali walks during a PSL match against Multan Sultans. Photo: File.

Islamabad United's fast-bowler Hasan Ali has decided to continue playing the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL)'s sixth edition.

Commenting on the decision, Ali said that he is thankful to his wife for supporting him in difficult times.



The bowler had to fly back to Pakistan from Abu Dhabi due to personal reasons but he has now decided to stay with his side for the tournament. On Saturday evening, the franchise had announced that Hasan Ali would be pulling out of the remainders of PSL 6 due to "family concerns."



The 26-year-old had played two games in Abu Dhabi and taken four wickets — two each against Lahore and Quetta Gladiators.



Hasan, in a message sent to the media, had said that some things are more important than cricket.



“I want to say to all Islamabad United fans, unfortunately, due to personal reasons I have to pull out of the remaining PSL matches. Some things are more important than cricket and nothing is more important than family,” Hasan said.

“I am thankful to Islamabad United for their support and understanding. This team truly is a family that stands with you through thick and thin. I wish the team the very best of luck for the remaining PSL matches,” he had added.