Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir-starrer ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ trailer to be out on Tuesday

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir starrer ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ trailer out on Tuesday

Pakistani star Ahad Raza Mir has announced that the trailer of his much-awaited web-series Dhoop Ki Deewar will be released on Tuesday, June 15.



Taking to Instagram, the Ehd-e-Wafa actor wrote, “War left them with loss, but they are ready to turn a new leaf.”

He continued, “Will the foundation of a friendship be their common grief?”

Ahad further said, “Dhoop Ki Deewar trailer out tomorrow”.

Last week, Ahad took to Instagram handle and shared the first look of Dhoop Ki Deewar, that also stars Sajal Aly, Savera Nadeem, Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai in prominent roles.



Directed by Haseeb Hassan and written by Umera Ahmad, Dhoop Ki Deewar is all set to premiere on streaming platform ZEE5 on June 25.

