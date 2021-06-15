Akshay Kumar confirms release date of ‘Bell Bottom’

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has confirmed the new release date of his upcoming film Bell Bottom.



Taking to social media, Akshay shared an exciting teaser of his spy thriller and revealed that it will be released on July 27, 2021.

He said “I know you have patiently waited for the release of #Bellbottom. Couldn’t be happier to finally announce the release of our film.”

“Arriving on the big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July”.



Vaani Kapoor plays the leading lady opposite Akshay in Bell Bottom, directed by Ranjit M Tewari.