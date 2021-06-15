Following Punjab, Sindh govt to also block SIM cards of unvaccinated people

Earlier, the Punjab govt also announced it would block SIM cards of individuals who refuse to get vaccinated.

In a bid to inoculate as many people against the novel coronavirus amid vaccine resistance as possible, the Sindh government — following the footsteps of Punjab — has also decided to block the mobile SIM cards of unvaccinated individuals.

Talking to the media after the inauguration of the vaccination centre at Karachi's Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital, Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that mobile phone SIMs of those who do not get vaccinated will be blocked soon.

Shah said that even those who have been vaccinated must continue to take precautionary measures against the coronavirus. Replying to a question, he said that the Pfizer vaccine, for which there is a growing demand in Pakistan, will only be administered to those who have to travel abroad.

It should be noted that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has said that the government will continue its mass vaccination campaign under a three-pronged strategy.

Voluntarily vaccinations by all citizens.

Obligatory vaccinations for public and private sector employees. All public sector employees will have to be vaccinated by June 30, 2021.

Incentivised vaccination campaign for which NCOC is considering introducing certain incentives for various sectors to encourage vaccination.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government had also announced to block the mobile phone SIMs of those who do not get vaccinated.

