pakistan
Tuesday Jun 15 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan shares memorable childhood photo with family on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

Photo: Instagram

Prime Minister Imran Khan is quite popular on Instagram for sharing his memories from the past. 

Tuesday, June 15, was no exception, as the premier took to his Instagram page once and uploaded an old family picture to wow his followers.

The snapshot featured a young Imran Khan, his parents, and two sisters. He did not include a caption with the picture but used the hashtag #MemoriesFromPast.


Within less than a day of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 76,000 likes. In addition, his fans and followers flocked to the comments section, leaving close to a thousand messages to express their admiration.

"Masha Allah, what a blessed family. May your parents get a place in Jannah," wrote one user.

"Who could have thought that this innocent child would grow up to become one of the greatest men in the country's history," wrote another. 

"Love you Imran Khan and long live PTI," a third admirer remarked. 

