Tuesday Jun 15 2021
Imran Abbas prays for Dr Yasmin Rashid's recovery from cancer

Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

Actor Imran Abbas on Tuesday prayed for the speedy recovery of  Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid who is battling cancer. 

Paying tribute to the minister, Imran said Pakistanis appreciate Dr Yasmin Rashid for working day and night tirelessly while battling cancer.

"She has already  lost her hair, her health and losing her energies but still hasn't lost her passion to work for the betterment of Pakistan," he wrote on Instagram while sharing a picture of Dr Yasmin Rashid.

He added,"May Allah bless her speedy recovery and long life with health."


