 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Qureshi to depart tomorrow for three-day trip to Turkey

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 16, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Photo: File
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Photo: File

  • Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is attending Antalya Diplomacy Forum at Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu's invitation.
  • FM Qureshi will participate in a panel discussion on "Regional Cooperation in Asia".
  • Pakistan's top diplomat will hold bilateral talks with his counterparts and key regional and international partners.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for Ankara on Thursday (tomorrow) for a three-day trip to the Turkey to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will undertake an official visit to Turkey to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum from 17-20 June 2021 at the invitation of Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu," said the Foreign Office (FO). 

The FO said that Qureshi will participate in a panel discussion on "Regional Cooperation in Asia" along with other foreign ministers of the region during the conference. It added that the foreign minister will "highlight Pakistan’s vision for regional cooperation, economic development and connectivity".

Read more: FM Qureshi arrives in Turkey on mission Palestine

On the sidelines of forum, Qureshi will hold bilateral talks with his counterparts and key regional and international partners.

The FO said that the Antalya Diplomacy Forum will feature high-level participation of political leaders, diplomats, thinkers, and academia for discussion on important thematic and international issues. The theme of the forum is "Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches".

"Pakistan supports partnership in trade, connectivity and economic development, based on mutual trust and shared agenda, through regional collaboration and multilateral cooperation," said the FO.

More From Pakistan:

No sacred cows: PM Imran Khan directs police to take action against anyone disobeying law

No sacred cows: PM Imran Khan directs police to take action against anyone disobeying law
A2 students allowed provisional admission in engineering varsities: education ministry

A2 students allowed provisional admission in engineering varsities: education ministry
India may be contemplating further illegal measures in occupied Kashmir: Qureshi to UN, UNSC

India may be contemplating further illegal measures in occupied Kashmir: Qureshi to UN, UNSC
Joint Opposition to move no-confidence motion against NA Speaker Asad Qaiser

Joint Opposition to move no-confidence motion against NA Speaker Asad Qaiser
Pakistan's vaccine supply to improve after June 20 when more doses arrive: Dr Faisal Sultan

Pakistan's vaccine supply to improve after June 20 when more doses arrive: Dr Faisal Sultan
The Biden-Putin summit: Diplomacy or a duel?

The Biden-Putin summit: Diplomacy or a duel?
7 lawmakers, including 3 from PTI, banned from National Assembly for 'disorderly conduct'

7 lawmakers, including 3 from PTI, banned from National Assembly for 'disorderly conduct'
Is the government’s new election act defanging an independent ECP?

Is the government’s new election act defanging an independent ECP?
Lawmakers from PTI, PML-N blame each other for NA ruckus

Lawmakers from PTI, PML-N blame each other for NA ruckus
Sindh to hold exams for students of classes 1-8 in school this year

Sindh to hold exams for students of classes 1-8 in school this year
Supreme Court orders removal of all encroachments from government land in Karachi

Supreme Court orders removal of all encroachments from government land in Karachi
Punjab budget 2021-22: How will the government spend its money?

Punjab budget 2021-22: How will the government spend its money?

Latest

view all