PM Imran calls Council of Common Interests meeting today

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the Council of Common Interests today (Thursday) to discuss the issue of water distribution among provinces.



The CCI meeting will take place at the Prime Minister House at 4pm, said sources. All chief ministers from the provinces and federal ministers will attend the meeting, according to sources.

Apart from water distribution, several other important issues, including funds' allocations to the provinces will also be discussed, according to the sources.

The CCI will also discuss subjects of the provinces following the Eighteenth Amendment.

Earlier this week, Indus River System Authority chairperson Rao Irshad Ali Khan said in a statement that the due share of water was being provided to each province.

PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman said water distributary body IRSA had reduced Sindh’s share of water by 15 to 20 per cent which stands in violation of the 1991 Water Accord.

On June 11, several Sindh MPAs and Pakistan Peoples Party leaders protested in Islamabad over the CCI’s decisions on water shortage.

MNA Shazia Marri said Sindh should be provided water under the agreed principle, alleging that the PTI-led Centre sought to pitch the provinces against each other

The CCI is chaired by the prime minister. Called by the PM, the body meets with chief ministers and chief secretaries of the provinces in attendance.