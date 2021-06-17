Terrorists attack Pakistan Army troops near Turbat; one soldier martyred

An FC troop stands guard. Photo: File

Naik Aqeel Abbas, resident of a village in District Chakwal, martyred.

FC Balochistan South launches large-scale operation to hunt militants.

"Security forces determined to neutralise nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives," says ISPR.

One soldier was martyred when terrorists attacked Pakistan Army troops stationed near Turbat, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday.

The martyred solider, Naik Aqeel Abbas, was a resident of village Mehro Peelo in District Chakwal.



The militants attacked the troops using small arms, according to the ISPR statement.

A large-scale area operation by FC Balochistan South to hunt the terrorists has been launched, the statement said.



"Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by anti-state forces cannot sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," stated the ISPR.

"Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives," it added.

The incident takes place a little over two weeks after four FC personnel embraced martyrdom and eight others were wounded in two separate terrorist attacks in Quetta and Turbat.

In the first incident, the FC post near Pir Ismail Ziarat was targeted by terrorists, the Pakistan Army's media wing had said at the time.

"In the second incident, terrorists targeted an FC vehicle with an IED in Turbat," the ISPR said. The blast had left two FC soldiers injured, according to ISPR.

