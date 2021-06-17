 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Terrorists attack Pakistan Army troops near Turbat; one soldier martyred

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

An FC troop stands guard. Photo: File
An FC troop stands guard. Photo: File

  • Naik Aqeel Abbas, resident of a village in District Chakwal, martyred.
  • FC Balochistan South launches large-scale operation to hunt militants.
  • "Security forces determined to neutralise nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives," says ISPR.

One soldier was martyred when terrorists attacked Pakistan Army troops stationed near Turbat, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday.

The martyred solider, Naik Aqeel Abbas, was a resident of village Mehro Peelo in District Chakwal.

The militants attacked the troops using small arms, according to the ISPR statement.

A large-scale area operation by FC Balochistan South to hunt the terrorists has been launched, the statement said.

"Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by anti-state forces cannot sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," stated the ISPR.

"Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives," it added.

The incident takes place a little over two weeks after four FC personnel embraced martyrdom and eight others were wounded in two separate terrorist attacks in Quetta and Turbat.

In the first incident, the FC post near Pir Ismail Ziarat was targeted by terrorists, the Pakistan Army's media wing had said at the time.

"In the second incident, terrorists targeted an FC vehicle with an IED in Turbat," the ISPR said. The blast had left two FC soldiers injured, according to ISPR.

More From Pakistan:

PTI member from Karachi Sardar Abdul Aziz jumps ship to join PPP

PTI member from Karachi Sardar Abdul Aziz jumps ship to join PPP
Opposition decides to withdraw no-confidence motion against deputy speaker

Opposition decides to withdraw no-confidence motion against deputy speaker
Earthquake tremors felt in Islamabad

Earthquake tremors felt in Islamabad
Gujranwala YouTuber booked, arrested for harassing women

Gujranwala YouTuber booked, arrested for harassing women
Several parts of Sindh, including Hyderabad, run out of vaccine supply

Several parts of Sindh, including Hyderabad, run out of vaccine supply
Leaning building in Karachi's DHA sealed over safety concerns

Leaning building in Karachi's DHA sealed over safety concerns
Confidential report finds current i-Voting system for overseas Pakistanis not secure

Confidential report finds current i-Voting system for overseas Pakistanis not secure
After three days of ruckus, Shahbaz Sharif delivers speech in NA uninterrupted

After three days of ruckus, Shahbaz Sharif delivers speech in NA uninterrupted
Govt, Opposition come to terms on allowing NA to function 'normally'

Govt, Opposition come to terms on allowing NA to function 'normally'
Make no mistake, democracy is under attack: PPP Senator Sherry Rehman

Make no mistake, democracy is under attack: PPP Senator Sherry Rehman
Electronic voting only solution to prevent rigging, ensure transparency in polls: PM Imran Khan

Electronic voting only solution to prevent rigging, ensure transparency in polls: PM Imran Khan
SBP caps free inter-bank fund transfers at Rs25,000 a month amid 'improved' COVID-19 situation

SBP caps free inter-bank fund transfers at Rs25,000 a month amid 'improved' COVID-19 situation

Latest

view all