Sara Ali Khan shares first reaction after meeting Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's new baby

Indian actor Sara Ali Khan cannot stop gushing over father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's baby number two.

Speaking in a recent interview with News18, Sara confessed her feelings when she first saw her half-brother.

"He looked at me and smiled at me and I just melted," said Sara. “He is just a ball of cuteness."

Sara went on to joke about how she teases her father on having children in every decade of his life.

"My running joke with my father is that he’s had a child in every decade of his life- in his 20s, 30s, 40s, and now he is in his 50s. He is really very lucky to enjoy four different avatars of fatherhood," she laughed.

"This child is going to bring even more joy and excitement to my father and Kareena’s life and I couldn’t be happier for them," Sara concluded.