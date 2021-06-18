Ayeza Khan looks straight out of a fairytale in new shoot: See Photos

Ayeza Khan looks straight out of a fairytale in new pictures: See Photos

Actor Ayeza Khan's latest social media update has swept fans off their feet.

The diva, who often endorses brands on her Instagram profile, took to the photo-sharing app on Thursday and shared an ethereal look with fans.

"There is no greater emotion than LOVE," Ayeza captioned alongside her photos.

In the pictures, one could see the MPTH actor swirling in a two-toned dress while she is surrounded by models donning shades of pink.

Fans were quick to garner the Ayeza with multiple heart emoticons in the comments.

Take a look:







