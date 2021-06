Varun Dhawan gets Covid-19 vaccine

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday received his coronavirus vaccine and thanked ‘wonderful’ doctors for their efforts against the virus.



Taking to Instagram, the Coolie No. 1 actor shared an adorable photo of himself where he can be seen getting Covid-19 vaccine jab.

Varun posted the picture with caption “#VACCINATED”.

He further said “Thank u to the wonderful doctors”



On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in film Coolie No. 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan.