 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jun 20 2021
By
Web Desk

2 TTP terrorists killed by security forces in North Waziristan operation

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

2 TTP terrorists killed by security forces in North Waziristan operation

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Spinwam, North Waziristan, in which two terrorists were killed, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Saturday.

According to ISPR, the two terrorists were eliminated following an "intense exchange of fire".

Related items

The terrorists were said by the military's media wing to belong to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) outfit.

"Killed terrorists were active members of TTP in Spinwam, North Waziristan and involved in terrorist activities against security forces," the statement said.

During the operation, a soldier embraced martyrdom, said ISPR.

Naik Khan, 32, was a resident of Attock.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi police refuse to file case at Mandokhel's request against Awan

Karachi police refuse to file case at Mandokhel's request against Awan

Shahbaz Sharif summons APC to discuss govt's Election Amendment Bill

Shahbaz Sharif summons APC to discuss govt's Election Amendment Bill
US delivers protective equipment for Pakistan's healthcare workers in fight against COVID-19

US delivers protective equipment for Pakistan's healthcare workers in fight against COVID-19
13 sections of Election Amendment Bill in conflict with Constitution, ECP tells govt

13 sections of Election Amendment Bill in conflict with Constitution, ECP tells govt
PM Imran Khan congratulates Ebrahim Raisi on winning Iran's presidential elections

PM Imran Khan congratulates Ebrahim Raisi on winning Iran's presidential elections

Pressure on coronavirus vaccine supplies to ease next week: Dr Faisal Sultan

Pressure on coronavirus vaccine supplies to ease next week: Dr Faisal Sultan
Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore on 'important' visit to mobilise PPP in Punjab: sources

Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore on 'important' visit to mobilise PPP in Punjab: sources
Sindh to close vaccination centres Sunday due to shortage; decides to reopen primary schools

Sindh to close vaccination centres Sunday due to shortage; decides to reopen primary schools
Pakistan 'strongly condemns' baseless insinuations by Afghan NSA

Pakistan 'strongly condemns' baseless insinuations by Afghan NSA
Farrukh Habib says bills passed by NA can’t be withdrawn

Farrukh Habib says bills passed by NA can’t be withdrawn
Pakistan will ‘absolutely not’ give bases to CIA for Afghanistan operations: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan will ‘absolutely not’ give bases to CIA for Afghanistan operations: PM Imran Khan
Pakistan reports lowest daily coronavirus death toll in almost three months

Pakistan reports lowest daily coronavirus death toll in almost three months

Latest

view all