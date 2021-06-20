2 TTP terrorists killed by security forces in North Waziristan operation

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Spinwam, North Waziristan, in which two terrorists were killed, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Saturday.

According to ISPR, the two terrorists were eliminated following an "intense exchange of fire".

The terrorists were said by the military's media wing to belong to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) outfit.

"Killed terrorists were active members of TTP in Spinwam, North Waziristan and involved in terrorist activities against security forces," the statement said.

During the operation, a soldier embraced martyrdom, said ISPR.



Naik Khan, 32, was a resident of Attock.