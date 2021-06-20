Chris Pratt and Varun Dhawan just had an adorable Twitter exchange

After Chris Pratt tweeted a teaser for his upcoming film The Tomorrow War, Varun Dhawan was all praises!

Fans got to witness a Hollywood and Bollywood crossover when Chris Pratt sent love to his Indian fans, including megastar Varun Dhawan.

After the Student of the Year actor commented on one of the videos of the Avengers: Endgame actor, he received an abundance of love.

After Pratt tweeted a teaser for his upcoming film The Tomorrow War, Dhawan commented: "Those aliens look scary af, but I trust @prattprattpratt to put atleast one of them in an arm bar. Looks legit."

Pratt tweeted: "Great speaking with you brotha! Big shout out to you all of my friends in India! @Varun_dvn.”

Dhawan responded: "All love brothaa."



