Sunday Jun 20 2021
Are Kate Middleton, Prince William moving out of London?

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

Kate Middleton and Prince William have sparked rumours about them moving out of London.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with their children already switch back and forth in their two homes, it looks like they are getting ready to add another property to the list.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Cambridges are reportedly eyeing Berkshire as their next place of residence as they search for schools in the area for their kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate was raised in Berkshire where her parents Carole and Michael Middleton also currently reside at the Bucklebury Manor and this could be the reason for their potential move.

Kate and William are presently residing in London at Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1A and also have a separate home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall. 

