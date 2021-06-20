Anushka Sharma celebrates Father's Day with 'exemplary men' in her life: See Photo

Anushka Sharma has penned an endearing note for the two fathers in her life.

The mother of Vamika took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared photos with her father and husband Virat Kohli, marking Father's Day celebrations.

"The two most exemplary men. The two who 'get me'. Filled with bountiful of love and grace . The best father's a daughter can have," captioned Anushka alongside the photos.





In an earlier Instagram post, Anushka detailed how her father inspired her in so many ways.

"Supported me like I will never be able to reciprocate. Loved me like only he can." she wrote.