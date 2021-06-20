 
Bollywood
Sunday Jun 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan credits costar Sushant Singh Rajput for shaping her as an actor

Bollywood superstar Sara Ali Khan is remembering her late costar Sushant Singh Rajput.

During a recent interview with India.com, the Simmba actor honoured the deceased actor by crediting him for the many lessons he gave her at the start of her acting career.

"I feel I am privileged and grateful to have been given this opportunity. I have said this before and I’ll say this again that everything from acting to Hindi – everything that I have learned as an actor – I was taught that by Sushant,” shared Sara.

“I am so lucky to have had that opportunity in 'Kedarnath'. This is the highlight for me,” she added.

Sara made her Bollywood debut with the Abhishek Kapoor-directorial alongside Sushant in 2018. 

