pakistan
Monday Jun 21 2021
By
Ahmed Faraz

Mufti Aziz ur Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student: police

By
Ahmed Faraz

Monday Jun 21, 2021

LAHORE: Mufti Aziz ur Rehman, the cleric who sexually abused a madrassa student, has confessed to his crime during interrogation, police revealed Monday.

Aziz will likely be presented before the court today, police said, adding that he confessed that the viral video featured him and it was stealthily filmed by his student, Sabir Shah.

The cleric also confessed that he had lured the student with passing marks in the exam and had later sexually abused him. He also said that once the video went viral, he got scared of the repercussions. 

Aziz also told the police that his sons had threatened Sabir and told him not to speak to anyone about it. However, despite the threats, Sabir went ahead and posted the video online, the police said.

The cleric also said that he issued a video statement because he did not want to leave the madrassah, adding that once the video went viral, the administration of the madrassah urged him to leave his job.

