sports
Monday Jun 21 2021
IND vs NZ: Rain washes away Day 4 of WTC final

Monday Jun 21, 2021

A general view of spectators as play is abandoned on day four of the World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. Photo Reuters
A general view of spectators as play is abandoned on day four of the World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. Photo Reuters

  • Play was finally abandoned for the day at 3:00 pm, with Friday's first day having suffered a similar fate.
  • Match referee Chris Broad has a special dispensation to extend this final into a sixth day.
  • Day three had was cut short by bad light, with New Zealand 101-2 in reply to India's first innings 217.

SOUTHAMPTON: Day four of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was washed out at Southampton, making it the second time during the course of the match that play has been suspended due to rain. 

Overnight and early morning rain meant the pitch and square at Hampshire's headquarters remained fully covered when the match should have resumed at 10:30 am local time (0930 GMT).

Play was finally abandoned for the day at 3:00 pm (1400 GMT), with Friday's first day having suffered a similar fate.

Read more: Kohli leads India revival before bad light intervenes in WTC final

Match referee Chris Broad, however, has a special dispensation to extend this final into a sixth day — men's Tests usually only last a maximum of five days — if he feels that will compensate for time lost in the game.

An absorbing day of high-quality cricket on Sunday, cut short by bad light despite the use of the Hampshire Bowl's floodlights, ended with New Zealand 101-2 in reply to India's first innings 217 — a deficit of 116 runs.

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson took an impressive 5-31 in 22 overs — the towering paceman's fifth five-wicket haul in just eight career Tests.

Blackcaps opener Devon Conway fell for 54 two balls before the close.

It was his third score of over fifty in just five Test innings following the 29-year-old South Africa-born left-hander's stunning 200 on his debut against England at Lord´s this month.

Read more: Rain washes out opening day of WTC final in Southampton

India, as New Zealand had done after winning the toss, bowled well in helpful conditions with fast bowler Ishant Sharma having figures of 1-19 in 12 overs at Sunday's close and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin 1-20 in 12.

This match, the culmination of the inaugural World Test Championship that has spanned two years of series between the leading Test nations, is worth $1.6 million to the winners and $800,000 to the runners-up.

