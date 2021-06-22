Prince Harry could fly to UK within 24 hours, will stay with Eugenie at Frogmore

Prince Harry will soon be heading back to the United Kingdom once again, for the second time this year.



According to reports, the Duke of Sussex will be staying with Princess Eugenie at his former residence of Frogmore Cottage where his cousin currently resides with her husband and son.

Reports have revealed that Harry will be required to quarantine for at least five days and possibly up to 10 days after his arrival back home.

Furthermore, sources have claimed that he will depart from California within the next 24 hours to return to the UK for his late mother Princess Diana statue unveiling on July 1—her 60th birth anniversary.

An insider told The Sun: “Eugenie and Jack were handed the keys last year and told they could use it while Harry and Meghan were in America.”

“The cottage is now literally split into two, meaning Harry can isolate in one half of the house without ever coming into contact with his cousin and her family,” they shared.

“It has been set up for his return after last-minute plans seemed to work when he was back for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April,” they added.