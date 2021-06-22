 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry could fly to UK within 24 hours, will stay with Eugenie at Frogmore

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Prince Harry will soon be heading back to the United Kingdom once again, for the second time this year.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex will be staying with Princess Eugenie at his former residence of Frogmore Cottage where his cousin currently resides with her husband and son.

Reports have revealed that Harry will be required to quarantine for at least five days and possibly up to 10 days after his arrival back home.

Furthermore, sources have claimed that he will depart from California within the next 24 hours to return to the UK for his late mother Princess Diana statue unveiling on July 1—her 60th birth anniversary.

An insider told The Sun: “Eugenie and Jack were handed the keys last year and told they could use it while Harry and Meghan were in America.”

“The cottage is now literally split into two, meaning Harry can isolate in one half of the house without ever coming into contact with his cousin and her family,” they shared.

“It has been set up for his return after last-minute plans seemed to work when he was back for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April,” they added. 

More From Entertainment:

David Harbour raves about ‘remarkable, extraordinary’ wife Lily Allen

David Harbour raves about ‘remarkable, extraordinary’ wife Lily Allen

A timeline of Britney Spears' journey from teen phenom to guardianship

A timeline of Britney Spears' journey from teen phenom to guardianship
Anya Taylor-Joy saves the day for Cara Delevingne after wardrobe malfunction

Anya Taylor-Joy saves the day for Cara Delevingne after wardrobe malfunction

Emilia Clarke talks about how she made peace with ‘Game of Thrones’ ending

Emilia Clarke talks about how she made peace with ‘Game of Thrones’ ending
Prince William, Kate ‘looking like the good guys’ in feud against Harry, Meghan

Prince William, Kate ‘looking like the good guys’ in feud against Harry, Meghan
Prince William, Kate avoided talking to Harry fearing he would leak their chats: Lacey

Prince William, Kate avoided talking to Harry fearing he would leak their chats: Lacey
Meghan Markle headed for a ‘brutal showdown’ with Palace amid bullying probe

Meghan Markle headed for a ‘brutal showdown’ with Palace amid bullying probe
Courtney Stodden wants a face-to-face duel with Chrissy Teigen on Oprah’s show

Courtney Stodden wants a face-to-face duel with Chrissy Teigen on Oprah’s show
‘Harry sits on his bench while Meghan conquers the world’: critic rips apart 'The Bench'

‘Harry sits on his bench while Meghan conquers the world’: critic rips apart 'The Bench'
Director Patrick Forbes hopes film prompts Biden to curb death penalty

Director Patrick Forbes hopes film prompts Biden to curb death penalty
Steven Spielberg signs major streaming deal with Netflix

Steven Spielberg signs major streaming deal with Netflix
Sumbul Iqbal shares her younger sister Kompal Iqbal's wedding video with heartfelt caption

Sumbul Iqbal shares her younger sister Kompal Iqbal's wedding video with heartfelt caption

Latest

view all