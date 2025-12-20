Ed Sheeran shocks everyone with smoky body transformation

Ed Sheeran loses major fat, transforms body

Ed Sheeran has surprised fans with a dramatic body transformation that puts his fitness front and center, marking a striking shift from the everyman image he has long been known for.

The singer appears shirtless on the latest cover of Men’s Health UK, revealing ripped abs after losing 30 pounds, a change he says came from reshaping his lifestyle over the past few years.

The transformation, Sheeran explains, wasn’t driven by vanity alone.

It grew out of a deeper desire to be present at home and dependable as a father.

He shares two daughters, Lyra, 5, and Jupiter, 3, with his wife Cherry Seaborn, and becoming a more hands-on parent forced him to rethink old habits, especially drinking.

Recalling a moment shortly after his first child was born, Sheeran said, “I remember Lyra was two weeks old and I had my best mate round and we had a bottle of wine. I went to bed, then Lyra woke up 20 minutes after I’d fallen asleep. I woke up and I was like, ‘F—k, I probably shouldn’t drink if I’m going to feel this dreadful.’”

That realisation pushed several changes at once.

As Sheeran put it, “I want to be able to do the night stuff. It all came in at the same time of wanting to be a responsible dad, wanting to feel and look good. I didn’t want to pick my kid up and have my back f—ked and stuff like that.”

He also noticed how drinking and poor fitness were affecting his performances, admitting that heavy habits made him less resilient physically and vocally on stage.

While the Grammy winner initially worried that appearing on a fitness magazine might feel out of character, he eventually embraced it, hoping fans might see it as encouragement rather than a disconnect.

Instead of late nights out after shows, he sticks to quiet hotel routines.

“I can be a guy who can be led quite easily and if I finish a gig and my mates are there, I could go out,” Sheeran admitted.

“So actually having to be in my hotel room… it’s great for maintaining my voice, maintaining energy and keeping healthy.”

This isn’t the first time Sheeran has reset his health.

He previously dropped significant weight in 2019 after quitting smoking. Reflecting on earlier years, he acknowledged that living unhealthily took a toll emotionally as well as physically.

Now, with this latest transformation, Sheeran says he finally feels aligned with the performer and father he always hoped to be, proving the change goes far deeper than appearance alone.