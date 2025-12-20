Gisele Bündchen and beau Joaquim Valente are married: Reports

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente get married

Gisele Bündchen has quietly entered a new chapter of her life, with a source reporting that the supermodel has married longtime partner Joaquim Valente in an intimate ceremony.

According to information shared with Page Six, the couple tied the knot last month in a private gathering at home, surrounded only by close friends and family.

The low-key wedding reflects the couple’s preference for privacy throughout their relationship.

A source familiar with Valente said he was overjoyed by the milestone, noting, “He is thrilled they finally tied the knot after having a kid together.”

The pair welcomed their first child earlier this year, a development that further solidified their bond.

While the baby’s name and gender have not been publicly disclosed, Page Six confirmed in February 2025 that Bündchen, 45, and Valente had become parents.

Bündchen’s marriage comes a few years after her high-profile split from former NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

The couple filed for divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage and finalized it shortly afterward.

Together, Bündchen and Brady share two children, son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12. Brady is also father to son Jack, 17, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen has been connected to Valente since working with him as a jiu-jitsu instructor in 2021.

She has previously denied claims that their relationship overlapped with her marriage, calling allegations of infidelity false.

Their romance became public in early 2024, though Bündchen remained reserved when she later debuted her baby bump in October of that year.

Now, with a new marriage and a growing family, Bündchen appears to be embracing this next phase of her life quietly and on her own terms.