Zoe Kravitz teases fans with ring in wedding finger

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles spotted in Rome

Zoe Kravitz has set off a fresh wave of speculation after being spotted wearing a ring on her wedding finger during a recent outing with Harry Styles, a detail that quickly caught the attention of fans.

The actress was seen strolling arm in arm with the pop star in Rome, looking relaxed and affectionate as the pair enjoyed time together, with the ring adding fuel to ongoing engagement rumours that first surfaced weeks ago.

The 37-year-old actress appeared comfortable and content alongside her 31-year-old boyfriend, choosing a casual look that included a cape-style jacket and a bright purple scarf.

As spotted by The Sun, Styles kept things low-key in a long grey coat, sunglasses resting on his head, while carrying a shopping bag after a stop at a jewellery store during what appeared to be a Christmas shopping trip.

The timing and setting only added to the curiosity surrounding the gold band on Kravitz’s ring finger.

The couple’s relationship became public earlier this year, with reports revealing they began dating casually in August after years of friendship.

An insider offered insight into why the couple seems less concerned about public attention this time around, saying, “Harry is a very private man – it’s no secret he’s dated lots of people but it’s not always so public."

"If he wanted to, Harry knows exactly how to keep things underwraps. He’s been in this industry a long time and he knows how his fanbase reacts to things," the source added.

"He doesn’t take introducing the world to a new girlfriend lightly. He has thought long and hard about it but he’s prepared for the backlash because he thinks Zoe is the real deal."

The insider added, "It’s never easy for someone to date Harry and they’ve definitely chatted about what it will be like – and Zoe is fully on board. It’s not just a fling and them happily being snapped really shows that.”

Both stars come from recent high-profile relationships.

Styles previously dated director Olivia Wilde, while Kravitz became single in October 2024 after ending her engagement to actor Channing Tatum.

For now, neither has commented publicly on the ring, but the subtle detail has already spoken loudly to fans watching closely.