Prince Archie and Lilibet tipped for future roles in Sussex charity

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are quietly stepping into the spotlight, with hints they may play future roles in the Sussexes’ newly rebranded charity, Archewell Philanthropies.

The organisation, originally launched as the Archewell Foundation in 2020 following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from royal duties, has now marked its five-year milestone with a fresh name and a subtle family-forward message.

To mark the occasion, the charity released a celebratory video reflecting on its work over the past five years and fans were treated to a rare on-camera appearance from Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.

The siblings featured alongside their parents during a recent visit to Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles, offering a glimpse into the Sussexes’ hands-on approach to community work.

In the heartwarming footage, Archie is seen earnestly scooping ingredients from a mixing bowl while Lilibet watches attentively from the counter.

Archie opted for a bright yellow long-sleeved top, while Lilibet stole the scene in a sweet tartan dress, her flame-red hair styled in a Rapunzel-like plait that eventually came loose as she busied herself in the kitchen.

According to Archewell, the family visit focused on preparing and packaging meals for people experiencing food insecurity.

Our Big Kitchen LA, a community-run nonprofit, typically produces around 70,000 meals for schools, shelters, senior centres and local organisations.

When it comes to parenting, Prince Harry and Meghan have made kindness a non-negotiable family value and Archie and Lilibet are clearly getting the message early.

Back in 2022, Meghan offered a rare glimpse into their hands-on approach during an interview with The Cut, when she invited journalist Allison P. Davis along for Archie’s school pick-up.

The moment captured everyday lessons with lasting impact. “If Archie forgets to say please or thank you, Meghan gently reminds him that manners matter,” Davis wrote.

At one stoplight, Meghan was seen retrieving a brand-new backpack from the car boot and asking her security team to pass it to an unhoused man nearby.

The Sussexes, Davis noted, explain to Archie that some people live in big homes, some in small ones, and others are temporarily without one at all.

The family even prepares care kits stocked with water, peanut-butter crackers, and granola bars to give out.