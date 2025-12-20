Aaron Phypers calls ex Denise Richards same as murderer Nick Reiner

Aaron Phypers thinks ex Denise Richards is like Nick Reiner

Aaron Phypers is drawing sharp attention after making controversial remarks about his estranged wife, Denise Richards, while addressing the domestic violence allegations against him.

Speaking to TMZ on Friday outside the Van Nuys courthouse in Los Angeles, Phypers compared Richards to Nick Reiner, the son of filmmaker Rob Reiner, who has been formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents.

When asked why he believes Richards accused him of domestic violence in July, Phypers responded, “What happened to Rob Reiner recently?”

He went on to suggest outside influences and substance use, adding, “There’s a lot of influence there, guys. And I’m not calling stuff out, but do a drug test.”

He continued by questioning what happens, in his words, “when people are on a bunch of substances and washing it down with other substances.”

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, were found stabbed to death over the weekend in their Brentwood home.

Their son Nick, 32, was arrested last Sunday and charged in connection with the killings.

According to TMZ, Nick has struggled with drug addiction for years and had been diagnosed with schizophrenia prior to his parents’ deaths.

He is currently being held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, with an arraignment scheduled for Jan. 7, 2026.

Phypers’ comments come as he faces his own legal battle. The businessman was arrested in October, three months after Richards accused him of “frequent” and “violent” abuse.

Phypers has repeatedly denied Richards’ claims.

Most recently, he said, “I never assaulted her. … This is all show. She’s just playing this as a game. It’s like the Me Too movement.”

In past testimony, he also alleged that Richards “bruises easily” and accused her of infidelity and a Vicodin addiction.

Richards, meanwhile, was granted a permanent restraining order against Phypers in November.

As both legal cases continue to unfold, Phypers’ remarks have added another layer of controversy to an already serious and closely watched situation.