Unbothered Andrew spotted cruising Windsor hours after Epstein files drop new images of him and Fergie

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor spotted taking a casual spin near Windsor Castle on Friday, looking relaxed, just as a fresh batch of long-awaited Epstein related documents hit the public domain.

The timing raised eyebrows. Within hours of the files appearing on the U.S. Justice Department’s website, images circulating online showed the Duke of York behind the wheel of his Range Rover, wearing what onlookers described as a faint, knowing smile.

Among the newly released material is a photograph that includes Andrew alongside several women, with longtime Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell visible nearby.

The image comes without background details, leaving its date, location, and circumstances a mystery.

Faces of the women have been obscured, and the photo itself offers no evidence of unlawful behavior.

Andrew has consistently rejected all allegations against him, and his inclusion in the material does not, in itself, imply wrongdoing.

Also appearing in the mix is his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Fergie was captured in separate street and indoor shots while wearing the same outfit though there’s no confirmation the images were taken on the same day.