Showbiz
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
Priyanka Chopra shows ‘appropriate’ way to mark National Selfie Day

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Indian star Priyanka Chopra has revealed an ‘appropriate’ way to celebrate National Selfie Day with a perfect selfie.

Taking to Instagram, the Bajirao Mastani actress posted her stunning selfie to mark National Selfie Day, saying it was the only 'appropriate' way to mark the day.

Priyanka captioned the picture, “The only appropriate way to celebrate #NationalSelfieDay.”

In the photo, the actress can be seen in blue and white dress and sporting sunglasses.

The photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

The National Selfie Day is celebrated on June 21 in US.

